ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday categorically said that Pakistan could not even think of establishing ties with Israel without recognition of Palestinian state having Al Quds Sharif as its capital.

In a video statement, he out rightly rejected the elements spreading baseless rumors about recognizing Israel adding that such elements were unaware of the ground realities.

He urged the vested elements to keep national interest supreme and avoid politicking on national issues. The whole Islamic world valued the stance of Pakistan and its people regarding Israel.

Even the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Palestine has already been lauded by Palestinian President. Prime Minister has already presented Pakistan's point of view before the world.