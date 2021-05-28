The experts at a webinar on the 23rd anniversary of the 1998 nuclear tests on Thursday expressed concern over Indian moves towards militarization of space, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithms, saying Pakistan could not remain oblivious to the developments in its neighbourhood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The experts at a webinar on the 23rd anniversary of the 1998 nuclear tests on Thursday expressed concern over Indian moves towards militarization of space, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithms, saying Pakistan could not remain oblivious to the developments in its neighbourhood.

The webinar titled 'Pakistan's Quest for Peace and Strategic Stability in South Asia' was organized by Islamabad Policy Institute (IPI) , said a news release.

Adviser to Strategic Plans Division Ambassador Zamir Akram, in his remarks, emphasized the need for updating Pakistan's capabilities for maintaining credible deterrence, which was critical for the country's security.

He said India had "tested anti-satellite (A-SAT) weapon and was also working on integrating new warfare technologies such as cyber warfare, artificial intelligence, robotics, and lethal autonomous weapons in their arsenal with the United States support.

Underscoring the danger from A-SAT technology, he said, "it brings a qualitative change in the threat spectrum because of the threat to the country's nascent space infrastructure from India." "From military perspective, satellites provide data information that relates to command and control, targeting, surveillance," he stressed and warned that all those could be significantly downgraded if targeted by the opponent.

Pakistan could not remain complacent and would have to respond to the developments, Ambassador Akram said.

Technologically, he contended, Pakistan was not far behind India and that only a political decision for moving in that direction was required.

Director General Arms Control and Disarmament Division at the Foreign Office Kamran Akhtar, while emphasizing the new challenge, said, "Militarization of frontier technologies like A.I, cyber warfare, space technologies and quantum computing are casting their dark shades in the region." He said it was imperative for Pakistan to be alive to such developments that could undermine strategic stability in South Asia.

Executive Director Strategic Vision Institute Dr. Z.I. Cheema, a well known academic specializing in strategic issues, while chairing the session said the tests by India and Pakistan in 1998 were a watershed moment for regional politics, security architecture and nuclear order.

The nuclear capability, he maintained, stabilized relations between India and Pakistan and a major achievement in that regard had been the absence of any major war between the two countries except for limited skirmishes and the 2019 airstrikes by India.

IPI Executive Director Prof Sajjad Bokhari said, "While Pakistan seeks a peaceful region with high-degree of strategic stability that avoids a costly arms race, it undoubtedly, cannot remain oblivious to the evolving security dynamics in South Asia."While pursuing peace to focus on socio-economic development, he suggested, Pakistan should continuously prepare for averting any threat to its territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

Bokhari, however, regretted that Pakistan's space programme had for long remained under-resourced and neglected. "Time has come to invest in the space technologies to harness their civilian and military potential," he said.