Pakistan can’t progress with existing NAB laws, says Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

(@fidahassanain)

The Opposition Parties have strongly been criticizing NAB laws since the anti-graft body started investigation and arrest of opposition leaders in corruption cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 30th, 2020) Pakistan could not go ahead with the existing laws of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), said PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here on Thursday.

The former Prime Minister said that some ministers of the ruling party came to the meeting and told him that the PM was not accepting amendment in NAB laws.

“We are not accepting these amendments in NAB laws,” said the former premier, pointing out that the ministers also acknowledged that the NAB with existing laws was an hurdle in the way of the country’s progress.

He said the talk on two different bills was different.

The opposition parties were raising voice for last many months that the NAB laws must be amended.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had strongly criticized National Accountability Bureau after Supreme Court observation on its performance in the judgment in Paragon City case against Khawaja brothers.