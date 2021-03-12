(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman and Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that the country cannot progress without full participation of all minority communities including Christians in the development process.

Addressing the 'Istehkam-e-Pakistan Conference', held at the Cathedral Church Waris Road here on Friday, he said that islam is the custodian of honour of the non-Muslim daughters also, just like the honour of the Muslim daughters.

He said that forced marriages and under-age marriages had been significantly reduced due to the strict government policies.

"Our slogan is based on 'One nation, one goal: peace, brotherhood and tolerance'," Ashrafi said.

He said that a letter had been written to the interior ministry for investigation of controversial slogans allegedly raised at the Aurat (woman) march.

Ashrafi urged the organisers of the Aurat march to raise voice for education and right of women in property (inheritance) instead of raising controversial slogans.

He said that some things were observed against the Constitution and the ideology of the country at the Aurat march. He said the reality of slogan raised at the Aurat march would be brought to the public soon.

The PUC chairman said that Pakistani nation was standing beside its armed forces and it was Pak Army and security agencies which ensured peace in the country.