UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Can't Progress Without Full Participation Of Minorities: Ashrafi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Pakistan can't progress without full participation of minorities: Ashrafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman and Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that the country cannot progress without full participation of all minority communities including Christians in the development process.

Addressing the 'Istehkam-e-Pakistan Conference', held at the Cathedral Church Waris Road here on Friday, he said that islam is the custodian of honour of the non-Muslim daughters also, just like the honour of the Muslim daughters.

He said that forced marriages and under-age marriages had been significantly reduced due to the strict government policies.

"Our slogan is based on 'One nation, one goal: peace, brotherhood and tolerance'," Ashrafi said.

He said that a letter had been written to the interior ministry for investigation of controversial slogans allegedly raised at the Aurat (woman) march.

Ashrafi urged the organisers of the Aurat march to raise voice for education and right of women in property (inheritance) instead of raising controversial slogans.

He said that some things were observed against the Constitution and the ideology of the country at the Aurat march. He said the reality of slogan raised at the Aurat march would be brought to the public soon.

The PUC chairman said that Pakistani nation was standing beside its armed forces and it was Pak Army and security agencies which ensured peace in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Army Interior Ministry Education Minority Road Progress March Women Church Muslim Christian All Government

Recent Stories

Mewhish Hayat stuns fans with her new look

1 minute ago

IPDS and Pakistan Research Center, China Signed Mo ..

4 minutes ago

Govt efforts to empower SBP lauded: Mian Zahid Hus ..

33 minutes ago

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

35 minutes ago

Dane Bakkegard sets new IRONMAN 70.3 Dubai mark, w ..

37 minutes ago

Sadiq Sanjrani re-elected as Senate Chairman

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.