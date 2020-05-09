UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Capable Of Manufacturing Ventilators In Next Two Months: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:34 AM

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms, and Special Initiatives, Asad Umer on Friday said Pakistan was fully capable to manufacture ventilators in next two months

Expressing these views in a private news channel programme, he said Pakistan had taken all possible measures to fight against the dangerous virus as the pandemic had played havoc globally.

As far as medical equipment facility in the public sector hospital was concerned, he said all available resources were being utilized to provide necessary items in the hospitals.

To a question about social distancing ignored by the Task Force people, he said adopting standard operating procedures was in the interest of every person.

He urged people to follow SOPs to protect themselves and their family members from COVID-19.

To another question about distribution of funds, Asad Umer said that Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) government had disbursed Rs 144 billion among the poor and most deserving families.

He said, on special request of Chief Minister Sindh, the Center had extended maximum help to the people living in provincial areas.

The minister said under Ehsaas Program, the government had made arrangements for the distribution of funds among the needy people transparently.

More Stories From Pakistan

