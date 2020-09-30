Pakistan Cardiac Society organizes World Heart Day events

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Cardiac Society (PCS) on Wednesday organized a series of events in connection with the World Heart Day at Civil Hospital Quetta.

Balochistan Secretary for Health Dostain Jamaldini, Civil Hospital Quetta Medical Superintendent Javed Akhter, Head of Cardiac Department Jalal Achakzai attended the events.

The secretary, on the occasion, said that alarming increase in the heart relating disease was due to the change of people's life style.

He said today the junk food have replaced all the natural and simple food while in past, the people were used to do their work on their own, used to walk.

He noted that simple life style; regular exercise could keep away from risk of heart attack.

Earlier, Head of Cardiac department Professor Jalal Achakzai and Principal Bolan Medical College Professor Shabir Lehri gave detailed lecture on the cardiac disease its causes and remedies.

A rally in connection with the World Heart Day led by Professor Jalal Achakzai was also taken out from the Civil Hospital which was also attended by Quetta Assistant Commissioner Nida Kazmi.