UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Cardiac Society Organizes World Heart Day Events

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan Cardiac Society organizes World Heart Day events

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Cardiac Society (PCS) on Wednesday organized a series of events in connection with the World Heart Day at Civil Hospital Quetta.

Balochistan Secretary for Health Dostain Jamaldini, Civil Hospital Quetta Medical Superintendent Javed Akhter, Head of Cardiac Department Jalal Achakzai attended the events.

The secretary, on the occasion, said that alarming increase in the heart relating disease was due to the change of people's life style.

He said today the junk food have replaced all the natural and simple food while in past, the people were used to do their work on their own, used to walk.

He noted that simple life style; regular exercise could keep away from risk of heart attack.

Earlier, Head of Cardiac department Professor Jalal Achakzai and Principal Bolan Medical College Professor Shabir Lehri gave detailed lecture on the cardiac disease its causes and remedies.

A rally in connection with the World Heart Day led by Professor Jalal Achakzai was also taken out from the Civil Hospital which was also attended by Quetta Assistant Commissioner Nida Kazmi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack World Quetta Bolan All From

Recent Stories

ADNOC Trading starts derivatives trading

10 minutes ago

ENOC Group achieves 97 million kWh power savings

10 minutes ago

RTA Chairman explores cooperation with German Amba ..

10 minutes ago

‘Can’t live as a slave in Pakistan,’ says Na ..

11 minutes ago

Another flour crisis engulfing country: Mian Zahid ..

23 minutes ago

MoHAP continues to develop services for medical ex ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.