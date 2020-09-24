UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Carries Highest Tests In One Day, Positivity Ratio Still Below 2 Pc: Asad Umar

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 02:56 PM

Pakistan carries highest tests in one day, positivity ratio still below 2 pc: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiative Asad Umar said on Thursday that highest number of tests of COVID-19 were carried out in the country in one day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiative Asad Umar said on Thursday that highest number of tests of COVID-19 were carried out in the country in one day.

"Around 42,299 tests were carried out yesterday which is by far the highest ever," he said in a tweet adding that the positivity ratio continued to be stable at below 2 percent.

He said significant build up in COVID testing was done to carry out sentinel testing at educational institutions in order to identify early trends, if any.

According to update by National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the country reported 799 new positive cases and five deaths during last 24 hours.

So far, as many as 3,306,515 tests for corona virus have been carried out in the country and 308,217 cases have been confirmed as corona positive.

Out of the confirmed cases, 294,392 patients have been recovered.

Related Topics

Asad Umar

Recent Stories

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives COVID ..

31 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Believes Minsk's Failure to Have Dialogu ..

4 minutes ago

PCB statement on Faisal Iqbal

34 minutes ago

Tripartite monitoring of TBTTP to yield benefits f ..

4 minutes ago

KOPIA to help in development of agriculture, lives ..

4 minutes ago

Flu shots more important than ever due to pandemic ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.