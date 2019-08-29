UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Carries Out Successful Test Launch Of Ghaznavi Ballistic Missile - Armed Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:17 PM

Pakistan has carried out a successful test launch of Ghaznavi surface-to-surface ballistic missile, capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 kilometers (180 miles), Armed Forces Spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Pakistan has carried out a successful test launch of Ghaznavi surface-to-surface ballistic missile, capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 kilometers (180 miles), Armed Forces Spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor said on Thursday.

"Pakistan successfully carried out night training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, capable of delivering multiple types of warheads upto 290 KMs. CJCSC [Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee]& Services Chiefs congrat [congratulate] team. President [Arif Alvi] & PM [Prime Minister Imran Khan] conveyed appreciation to team & congrats to the nation," Ghafoor wrote on Twitter.

