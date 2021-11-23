UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Categorically Rejects 'baseless' Indian Claims Of Downing PAF Aircraft In Feb 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 10:40 AM

Pakistan categorically rejects 'baseless' Indian claims of downing PAF aircraft in Feb 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday categorically rejected the "entirely baseless" Indian claims that a Pakistani F-16 aircraft was shot down by an Indian pilot before he was captured by Pakistan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in February 2019.

"The citation of the award to the downed Indian pilot is a classic case of Indian fabrications and pure fantasy to appease domestic audience and hide the embarrassment," the Foreign Office said.

The FO said international experts and US officials had already confirmed that no Pakistani F-16 was shot down on the day, after taking stock of Pakistani F-16 aircraft.

"India's insistence on propagating a lie that has been thoroughly exposed is ludicrous and nonsensical," it said.

The FO said granting military honours for imaginary feats of gallantry is contrary to every norm of military conduct.

"By giving such award, also as an after thought, India has only made a mockery of itself," it said.

It is to recall that in a daring day light action, two Indian aircraft were shot down by Pakistan Air Force on February 27, 2019.

One of the Indian Mig-21 Bison aircraft fell down in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The pilot who ejected was captured by Pakistan and later released as a goodwill gesture. His return to India was testimony of Pakistan's desire for peace despite India's hostility and ill-conceived aggressive action. Another Indian aircraft SU 30 shot down by Pakistan Air Force fell on the other side of LOC.

On the same day, in panic, Indian military shot down its own MI 17 helicopter near Srinagar, which initially denied, was accepted later on. Indian Air Force was completely outplayed on the day.

The FO said, "It is obvious that India's farcical story has no credibility whatsoever before the international community." On its part, Pakistan stands as ready and resolute to thwart any hostile designs as it was in February 2019, it added.

"India would do well to learn a lesson from its botched attempt to violate Pakistan's sovereignty and refrain from any misadventure in future.," the FO said.

