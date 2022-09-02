UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Categorically Rejects Indian Media Story On Flood Relief Work

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2022 | 10:12 PM

Pakistan categorically rejects Indian media story on flood relief work

Pakistan Friday categorically rejected the contents of the story carried by an Indian news outlet alleging flood relief work by a banned organization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Friday categorically rejected the contents of the story carried by an Indian news outlet alleging flood relief work by a banned organization.

In response to media queries on the story, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, "It only betrays India's bias and prejudice towards Pakistan, and is part of India's regular and continuing attempts to mislead the international audience." He said, "It is not the first time that the Indian media have shown their proclivity to carry baseless and motivated stories to further a political agenda.

" "It is also unfortunate that while the international community is single-mindedly focused on helping Pakistan in the wake of an unprecedented natural calamity, some elements in the Indian media are attempting to cast doubts on the relief efforts."Pakistan had put in place strong and robust regulatory and oversight mechanisms to monitor flood relief activity by non-profit and non-governmental organizations, he said adding all relevant agencies were vigilant in ensuring that no illicit activity was carried out under the garb of relief efforts.

