UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Categorically Rejects India's Willful Propaganda Against Kartarpur Corridor: FO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 08:18 PM

Pakistan categorically rejects India's willful propaganda against Kartarpur Corridor: FO

Pakistan on Thursday categorically rejected the baseless and fallacious propaganda by the Indian Government against the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, which has been rejected by the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) itself

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Thursday categorically rejected the baseless and fallacious propaganda by the Indian Government against the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, which has been rejected by the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) itself.

The malicious propaganda by the Indian Government was simply an attempt to malign the "Peace Corridor" initiative by casting mischievous aspersions against the interests of the Sikh community and to detract attention from India's own reprehensible human rights violations of minorities in India, Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

"The PSGPC remains responsible for carrying out rituals in Gurdwara Sahiban, including Kartarpur as per Sikh Rehat Maryada. The Project Management Unit (PMU) under the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) has simply been created to facilitate the PSGPC in this regard," it added.

Any insinuations regarding "transferring" the affairs of the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from the PSGPC to the PMU were not only contrary to the facts but also aimed at creating religious disharmony by the Hindutva-driven BJP government in India, the statement said.

� "The Sikh community from all over the world remains greatly appreciative of the efforts made by Pakistan to complete the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor Project in record time and for the excellent arrangements made to facilitate the pilgrims," it added.

India would be well advised to take steps to protect its minorities and their places of worship, rather than feigning misleading and sham concerns for the rights of minorities elsewhere, the statement remarked. � � � � ��\932

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Foreign Office All From Government

Recent Stories

KP PSC promotes three female assistant professors

2 minutes ago

Renewable Energy sources cheap and affordable mean ..

2 minutes ago

Yemeni Government Urges Tougher Line on Houthis Am ..

2 minutes ago

IIUI Rector for devising plan to counter Islamopho ..

2 minutes ago

NAB organizes moot on transparency in public procu ..

7 minutes ago

Facilities being provided to domestic, foreign com ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.