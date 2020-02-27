Pakistan on Thursday celebrated Surprise Day' as a tribute to the retaliatory attack by the Pakistan Air Force after India's botched Balakot airstrike

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) Pakistan on Thursday celebrated Surprise Day' as a tribute to the retaliatory attack by the Pakistan Air Force after India's botched Balakot airstrike.On Feb 27, last year, the PAF carried out Operation Swift Retort and shot down two Indian Air Force fighter aircrafts and dropped bombs within the compounds of Indian military facilities in occupied Kashmir as a warning to the country's belligerent neighbor.The Pakistani military had lived up to its promise to �surprise' India in wake of any misadventure, saying that �uncalled-for aggression' from the Indian military �would not go unpunished'.

The operation also resulted in the capture of an Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, after his Mig-21 was shot down.

The pilot was later handed over to Indian authorities as �a goodwill gesture'.Meanwhile, the Lahore Arts Council held different colorful programs in this regard, the day when brave Pakistani Air Force destroyed two Indian aircrafts in surprised airstrikes.An exhibition of paintings was on display at the Alhamra Art Gallery while a special play titled "Hum Say Na Takrana" was also staged in Alhamra Hall to celebrate the day.