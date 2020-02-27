UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Celebrated Surprise Day As Tribute To PAF's Retaliatory Attack Against India

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 01:13 PM

Pakistan celebrated Surprise Day as tribute to PAF's retaliatory attack against India

Pakistan on Thursday celebrated Surprise Day' as a tribute to the retaliatory attack by the Pakistan Air Force after India's botched Balakot airstrike

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) Pakistan on Thursday celebrated Surprise Day' as a tribute to the retaliatory attack by the Pakistan Air Force after India's botched Balakot airstrike.On Feb 27, last year, the PAF carried out Operation Swift Retort and shot down two Indian Air Force fighter aircrafts and dropped bombs within the compounds of Indian military facilities in occupied Kashmir as a warning to the country's belligerent neighbor.The Pakistani military had lived up to its promise to �surprise' India in wake of any misadventure, saying that �uncalled-for aggression' from the Indian military �would not go unpunished'.

The operation also resulted in the capture of an Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, after his Mig-21 was shot down.

The pilot was later handed over to Indian authorities as �a goodwill gesture'.Meanwhile, the Lahore Arts Council held different colorful programs in this regard, the day when brave Pakistani Air Force destroyed two Indian aircrafts in surprised airstrikes.An exhibition of paintings was on display at the Alhamra Art Gallery while a special play titled "Hum Say Na Takrana" was also staged in Alhamra Hall to celebrate the day.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Attack Balakot From Abhinandan

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Dominican President on In ..

1 minute ago

Prevention from Coronavirus: Schools, religious se ..

8 minutes ago

Two Turkish troops killed in Syria's Idlib: defenc ..

15 seconds ago

Isolation wards established at hospitals to treat ..

17 seconds ago

Dir Scouts set up free medical camp

18 seconds ago

We have told enemy we have better defence capabili ..

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.