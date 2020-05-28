UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Celebrates 22nd Anniversary Of Successfully Launching Nuclear Tests Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 50 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 01:50 PM

Pakistan celebrates 22nd anniversary of successfully launching nuclear tests today

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz says the national dignity and security is supreme for us and the nation is united for the defense and development of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2020) Pakistan is observing Youm-e-Takbeer to mark 22nd anniversary of successfully conducting nuclear tests today.

Pakistan conducted five successful nuclear tests in Chaghi to respond to Indian tests on this very same day in 1998.

Pakistan carried out these tests for self-defence after India showed hostile posturing. By doing this, Pakistan became the seventh nation in the world to possess nuclear weapons and the first Islamic country which carried out these tests.

PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif was Prime Minister at that time.

““Salute to Nawaz Sharif as no complexity and no sacrifice could come in his way to serve the nation and none will God willing shall become an obstacle in his endeavours,” said Maryam Nawaz while paying tribute to her father—the then PM.

Youm-e-Takbeer, she said, reminded them of every year of Sharif’s allegiance to the land; the tale that started with loyalties and culminated with fake sentences.

She also said: “Ask each and every atom of the land and every drop of flowing waters of the rivers that it was who, decorated this orchard, made the frontiers and airs of the country invincible.

And it was who, after sacrificing everything is still honouring his commitments with the nation and will continue to do so,”.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz said Pakistan's nuclear arsenals are guarantor of the safety and security of the country and its people.

In his tweets on Thursday in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer being marked today, he said it was on this day that the country got the distinction of becoming the first nuclear power of the Islamic world.

He said the national dignity and security is supreme for us and the nation is united for the defense and development of the country.

The Information Minister said there are efforts and hard work of a generation behind making Pakistan a nuclear state. He said the PML (N) leader Maryam Nawaz should not link it with his family. He said the nation is fully aware of the party which always left its workers alone whilst taking the escape route.

He said the PML (N) leadership has remained loyal only to the wealth not the homeland. Avenfield and other properties are a clear manifestation of it.

