Pakistan celebrates 75the Independence Day, with traditional zeal and fervor

All the buildings and roads in big cities have been decorated with flags and buntings to celebrate the special day.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2021) The nation is celebrating 75the Independence Day today, with great fervor and zeal. All the tall and big buildings in all big cities have been decorated with flags and buntings and lightening has also been done that kept the buildings, roads and areas shining the night before the dawn of August 14 in all big cities.

The citizens took out from their homes, holding flags and buntings, ran the national songs on their cars and marked the Independence Day. The girls and the children have wore the clothes having resemblance with the national flag. Many of them have colored their faces with moon and star to celebrate the day. There was an enthusiasm of nationalism. Despite that there were many challenges including high inflation and unemployment, there was smile on the faces.

In their messages, President and Prime Minister said President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan say with the universal recognition of government’s policies towards revival of economy, handling of COVID-19 pandemic and environment protection, Pakistan today can stand tall among the comity of nations.

In their separate messages on the occasion of Independence Day, they said Pakistan faced many challenges but it successfully overcame them with hard work, sacrifices and the support of the entire nation.

In his message, the president said the tremendous successes achieved by Pakistanis in various fields had made the country distinguished from other nations.

The President said this day reminds us to pay rich tribute to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and leaders and workers of the Pakistan Movement who created a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Indian sub-continent.

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan said as we hoist our national flag to mark Independence Day, we must reiterate the firm resolve to uphold our national values of unity, faith and discipline as envisioned by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Imran Khan said Pakistan has rendered immense sacrifices and paid a heavy price for instability on its Western border.

He said we have consistently stressed that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. Pakistan will continue to support a negotiated political settlement for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister said, we want peace within and peace without, to pursue our socio-economic agenda. The Naya Pakistan has shifted its focus from geo-politics to geo-economics, with the well-being and welfare of our people as the topmost priority.