Pakistan celebrates Independence Day with zeal and fervor

ISLAMABAD: ( UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2020) The nation celebrates Independence Day on Friday with renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

Prayers are being offered for security and progress of Pakistan and well-being of the people. National flag is hoisting at all important public and private buildings. The main feature of the celebrations will be a national flag hoisting ceremonies at President House Islamabad, and provincial, divisional and district headquarters throughout the country. Public and private buildings as well as streets, bazaars and markets have been profusely illuminated and decorated with National flags, portraits of founding fathers, posters.

Radio Pakistan has also prepared comprehensive programmes to celebrate the day. Tech giant Google, following its tradition, today marked Pakistan's Independence Day by dedicating a doodle on its homepage. The doodle is green in colour and shows the historic Khojak Tunnel Balochistan. In the past, Google's doodles have drawn inspiration from the Lahore Fort, Khyber Pass and the Indus Valley Civilization.

PUNJAB

A special ceremony was held in connection with Independence day at Hazoori Bagh in Lahore on Friday where Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar hoisted the national flag. The day dawned with 21-gun salute in the provincial metropolis followed by a graceful change of guard ceremony at Mazar-e-Iqbal. A graceful change of guard ceremony was also held at mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal in connection with the Independence Day. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army assumed the guard duties at the Mazar-e-Iqbal.Punjab Chief Minister also visited the mausoleum of poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal.He laid a floral wreath, offered fateha and wrote his expressions in the visitors’ book.

KARACHI

In Karachi, the main event of a change of guard ceremony took place at Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. A smartly turned out contingent includes 64 cadets of Pakistan Navy assumed the honorary guard duties.

The day dawned in the provincial capital with 21 gun-salutes while special prayers was offered at mosques for the country’s safety prosperity and development.

QUETTA

In Quetta, main flag hoisting ceremony was held at the lawn of Balochistan Assembly this morning where Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan hoisted the national flag. The day was dawn with twenty on gun salute in the provincial capital while special prayers were offered for progress and prosperity of the country. The flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at Governor House Quetta, Balochistan High Court and Radio Pakistan Quetta Station.

GILGIT-BALTISTAN

The 73rd birth anniversary of Pakistan is also being celebrated in GB with traditional zeal and enthusiasm on Friday. Special functions are being held across Gilgit-Baltistan to pay tributes to founder of Pakistan Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah the heroes of Pakistan movement. The main flag hoisting ceremony was held in the Historic Chinar garden in Gilgit on Friday. Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Afzal Khan hoisted the national flag and laid a wreath at Yadgar-e Shuhada.

A smartly turned out contingent of GB police presented guard of honor at Yadgar. CM on the occasion unveiled a new political map of Pakistan in Chinar Garden. Cabinet members, Chief Secretary IGP and other officials attended the ceremony. Soon after the ceremony, Azadi rally was brought out from City Park which passing through main road culminated at Public Chowk in Jutial, Gilgit. Political, social and religious parties are also managed rallies and holding functions to celebrate the event in a befitting manner.