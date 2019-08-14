Pakistan Celebrates Kashmir-Themed Independence Day - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Pakistan celebrated the day of its independence from the British rule on Wednesday with public speeches targeting India for its actions in Kashmir, local media said.

The day began with special prayers for peace and cannon salutes in Islamabad and four main provincial cities, followed by the flag-hoisting ceremony in the capital, the GEO tv channel reported.

"We are for Kashmiris and they are for us.

Their plight and affliction affects us," Pakistani President Arif Alvi said after raising the national flag.

India last week revoked the special status and statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, a part of disputed Kashmir under its control. Both countries claim the entire Himalayan region.

Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic ties with the neighbor in protest and expelled India's ambassador in Islamabad. It criticized India for shutting communications and restricting freedom of movement in the territory.