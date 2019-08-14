UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Celebrates Kashmir-Themed Independence Day - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 03:40 PM

Pakistan Celebrates Kashmir-Themed Independence Day - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Pakistan celebrated the day of its independence from the British rule on Wednesday with public speeches targeting India for its actions in Kashmir, local media said.

The day began with special prayers for peace and cannon salutes in Islamabad and four main provincial cities, followed by the flag-hoisting ceremony in the capital, the GEO tv channel reported.

"We are for Kashmiris and they are for us.

Their plight and affliction affects us," Pakistani President Arif Alvi said after raising the national flag.

India last week revoked the special status and statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, a part of disputed Kashmir under its control. Both countries claim the entire Himalayan region.

Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic ties with the neighbor in protest and expelled India's ambassador in Islamabad. It criticized India for shutting communications and restricting freedom of movement in the territory.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Protest Geo TV Jammu Independence Media From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Dubai Insurance Com ..

59 seconds ago

Emiratis exempt from pre-entry visa to South Afric ..

31 minutes ago

UAE VP, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meet

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Pakistan President on Ind ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Argentine Ambassado ..

1 hour ago

AED2.3 billion to Abu Dhabi economy in H1 2019: AD ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.