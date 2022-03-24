UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Celebrates National Day At Expo 2020 Dubai

March 24, 2022

Pakistan celebrated its National Day on Wednesday (23 March) at Expo 2020 Dubai with showcasing of its young musical talent, alongside a focus on strong bilateral ties, trade and economy

Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director, Expo 2020 Dubai Commissioner General Office, welcomed Afzaal Mahmood, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE and Commissioner General, Pakistan Pavilion.

Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director, Expo 2020 Dubai Commissioner General Office, welcomed Afzaal Mahmood, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE and Commissioner General, Pakistan Pavilion.

Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali said: "the Pakistan Pavilion ignites meaningful conversations about the country's unrevealed treasures by creatively featuring its ancient history, ethno-religious diversity and rich hospitality, while also highlighting potential opportunities across various sectors, such as tourism, trade and investments.

"Relations between the UAE and Pakistan are deep-rooted and long-standing, having grown exponentially since their establishment. As such, we aim to further develop our thriving partnership and explore opportunities for enhanced cooperation in fields of joint interest, such as FDI attraction, infrastructure, manufacturing, for the benefit and well-being of our people." Ambassador Afzaal said: "Pakistan is a gateway for the middle East, Central Asia, Afghanistan and Western China. With over 5,000 years of history and 8,000-metre-high mountain ranges, it is the cradle of civilisation and the roof of the world. The Government of Pakistan has decided to leverage Pakistan's location for connectivity, communication and trade facilitation, with Gwadar Seaport and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor likely to turn Pakistan into a melting pot for economic activity within our region.

"We are proud of our 50 years of diplomatic relations with the UAE, home to 1.6 million Pakistanis who are not only contributing to the development of both the countries, but are also an effective bridge for the nations." After the speeches and a flag-raising ceremony, a performance by young pop stars Asim Azhar and Aima Baig at Al Wasl Plaza took the audience on a mesmerising musical journey. The duo, accompanied by talented instrumentalists Leo Twins, sang a medley of popular patriotic songs, with the Pakistani diaspora in attendance singing and clapping along.

Celebrations continued in the evening with The Land of Colours concert at the Jubilee Stage, with an impressive line-up of young talent, including Asim Azhar, Baig, Leo Twins, Bayaan and Hasan Raheem.

The Pakistan Pavilion, located in the Opportunity District, showcases the country's story of civilisation, riveting geographic wonders and panoramic landscapes through immersive screens, inviting visitors to journey through the land of hidden treasures and cultural diversity.

National and Honour Days at Expo 2020 Dubai were moments to celebrate each of Expo's 200-plus International participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements and showcasing their pavilions and programming.

Running until 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 invited visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.

