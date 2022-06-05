UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Celebrates World Environment Day To Raise Awareness On Climate Challenges

Published June 05, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :The World Environment Day was celebrated in Pakistan and across the globe on Sunday to highlight the environmental challenges and raise awareness on how the world community could cope with the climate changing problems.

The theme of the World Environment Day 2022 was "Only One Earth" which was observed by millions of people with a focus on living sustainability in harmony with nature.

President Dr. Arif Alvi in his message on the occasion said the adverse impacts of climate change needed to be reversed by adopting sustainable consumption practices, protecting natural water resources, ensuring fertile soil and taking collective transformative action on a global scale by developing partnerships with all concerned authorities to save our planet Earth.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on global powers for a united action to address multifaceted challenge of climate change on World Environment Day.

"It is critical that developing countries are provided with climate financing to fight environmental hazards," the prime minister said.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that the effects of climate change will be detrimental to the future of the country and coming generations without taking necessary mitigation measures."Every Pakistani citizen has to play his role for the protection of environment and protection of his mother earth. A clean and healthy environment is possible only when every citizen fulfills his nation and moral responsibility," she said.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said the environmental pollution and global warming was a challenge for the whole world including Pakistan.

"Government has recently abolished sales tax on solar panels as we need to move towards renewable energy to reduce global warming," he said.

Ministry of Maritime Affairs celebrated World Environment Day by planting mangroves at Mai Kolachi, Karachi.

Every year on 5th of June, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) on behalf of Ministry of Maritime Affairs, organize Mangroves Plantation to encourage awareness for the protection of the environment.

Foreign Office Spokesperson said Pakistan was fully committed to take ambitious actions to address climate change and environmental hazards.

"Going forward, we reaffirm our resolve in taking action on combating climate change, protecting biological diversity, and reversing ecosystem degradation," the spokesperson said in connection with the observance of World Environment Day.

"Women and children disproportionately and with a greater frequency are affected through heat waves, droughts, floods, air pollution, food scarcity, disease and disasters," spokesperson for Ministry of Climate Change Muhammad Saleem said.

Pakistan was one of the top ten countries badly affected by the adverse impacts of climate change. He said that climate change was a planetary phenomenon that would impact all countries, but its effects were being shaped by pervasive and entrenched gender inequality, he remarked.

