Pakistan Celebrates Yaum-e-Takbeer Amid Maarka-e-Haq Victory Against India

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2025 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Youm-e-Takbeer is being observed across Pakistan today in a way that the nation has emerged victorious in the Maarka-e-Haq while facing Indian aggression against Pakistan on May 10, 2025.

28th May goes down in the annals of history as a remarkable day when Pakistan became the first Islamic and seventh global nuclear state by successfully conducting historic nuclear tests, on this day, May 28, in 1998 amid looming threats by the then Indian rulers.

Twenty-seven years ago, Pakistan successfully detonated its nuclear weapons, providing the country with invincible safety and security. This milestone not only positioned Pakistan as the first Islamic country to possess nuclear weapons but also made it the seventh country globally to achieve this feat. 28 May is a symbol of pride for Pakistan and a moment of honour for the Muslim world.

The nuclear tests were a response to India’s nuclear explosions two weeks earlier, and Pakistan’s swift action foiled India’s plans to establish itself as a superior power in the region. By conducting its own nuclear tests, Pakistan maintained a strategic balance in the region and forced the Indian leadership to stay within its limits.

Yaum-e-Takbeer is a day when the people of Pakistan resolve to keep the defense of their motherland above everything. It is a day that infuses new vigor into the spirits of Pakistanis, who refuse to be intimidated by threats of war-mongering India. The day is a loud and clear message to India: don’t underestimate Pakistan.

Pakistan’s nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, not only made the country a source of honor and pride for Pakistanis but also for the entire Muslim world. A strong and stable Pakistan is a guarantor of success for the Kashmiris’ freedom movement. India’s expansionist designs have endangered regional peace and stability, and Pakistan’s nuclear tests served as a befitting reply to India’s nuclear explosions.

Every year on May 28, Pakistan’s nation reiterates its unwavering resolve to defend its territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence. Yaum-e-Takbeer is a celebration of Pakistan’s national pride and a reminder of the country’s commitment to its defense and security.

