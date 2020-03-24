Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association offers sanitizer manufacturing to overcome its shortage

Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) Monday offered manufacturing of sanitizers on war footing with the help of its member companies to overcome shortage of the most-sought-after product in view of the coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) Monday offered manufacturing of sanitizers on war footing with the help of its member companies to overcome shortage of the most-sought-after product in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

PCMA Chairman Abrar Ahmad and Secretary General Iqbal Kidwai told the media here that the Association members had the capacity to manufacture sanitizers in minimum possible time in large quantities.

However, production of sanitizers require a formal licence, because its manufacturing process involves Ethanol, which is also used to make prohibited drinks.

The PCMA chief said that a huge quantity, approximately 653,443-ton a year, was exported to other countries, which should be stopped temporarily to meet local needs in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The PCMA chairman appreciated that on the directives of the Federal government, the city administration of Islamabad had issued a no objection certificate (NOC) on the basis of emergency, to an institution to make sanitizers for consumption of the public in Islamabad. He said that the PCMA was seeking similar permission for its members.