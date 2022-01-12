Pakistan cherishes bilateral ties with Germany: Dr Shehzad

Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shehzad Waseem Wednesday said that Pakistan cherishes its bilateral relations with Germany which spanned over seven decades

While exchanging views with German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck, Shehzad Waseem discussed matters on various subjects, inter alia, cementing Pak-German bilateral linkages, boosting parliamentary diplomacy and developmental cooperation in trade, investment, energy, technology transfer and skills development.

The ambassador felicitated Dr Shehzad Waseem on assuming charge as the Head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Diplomatic and International Affairs Wing.

Schlagheck underscored that his country also attached immense importance to its relations with Pakistan and wanted to further diversify those through active engagement in all sectors.