Pakistan Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi visits Kenya

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) Pakistan Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi has paid an official visit to Kenya.Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood was warmly welcomed by Chief of Defence forces and commander Kenya Army.Naval Chief was also presented a guard of honor.

Naval Chief held a joint meeting with Kenya Chief of defence forces and defence cabinet secretary.Matters of mutual interest and bilateral ties were discussed at length during the meeting.Pakistan Navy spokesperson said Kenya Chief of defence forces and defence cabinet secretary appreciated the role of Pakistan Navy in the establishment of peace and stability in the region.This visit of Naval Chief will promote mutual relations between both countries in general and between Naval forces in particular.