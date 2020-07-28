UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, China, Afghanistan And Nepal Agree To Jointly Fight COVID-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 04:37 PM

Pakistan, China, Afghanistan and Nepal agree to jointly fight COVID-19

Ministers from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nepal say that the three sides are willing to deepen cooperation with China to fight COVID-19, ensure the flow of trade and transport corridors and build a "silk road of health" and community of a shared future for humanity.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2020) Pakistan, China, Afghanistan and Nepal agreed to work together to fight COVID-19 and resume economy here on Tuesday.

The agreement reached at a quadrilateral virtual meeting of foreign ministers hosted by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtiar represented Pakistan at the session.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang said that China stands ready to continue to work with Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nepal to safeguard people's health, promote the resumption of work and enhance people's livelihood until final victory over COVID-19.

Ministers from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nepal said the three sides are willing to deepen cooperation with China to fight COVID-19, ensure the flow of trade and transport corridors and build a "silk road of health" and community of a shared future for humanity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan China Nepal From Agreement Silk Road

Recent Stories

PTA Issues Detail Order on PUBG

20 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific celebrates Eid Al Adha with AED79 sea ..

46 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance extends support to RAK Cer ..

49 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi discusses diversification of trade, inv ..

56 minutes ago

Distillery raised, cache of liquor recovered

6 minutes ago

New method enables solar cells with high efficienc ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.