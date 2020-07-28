Pakistan, China, Afghanistan and Nepal agree to jointly fight COVID-19

(@fidahassanain)

Ministers from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nepal say that the three sides are willing to deepen cooperation with China to fight COVID-19, ensure the flow of trade and transport corridors and build a "silk road of health" and community of a shared future for humanity.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2020) Pakistan, China, Afghanistan and Nepal agreed to work together to fight COVID-19 and resume economy here on Tuesday.

The agreement reached at a quadrilateral virtual meeting of foreign ministers hosted by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtiar represented Pakistan at the session.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang said that China stands ready to continue to work with Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nepal to safeguard people's health, promote the resumption of work and enhance people's livelihood until final victory over COVID-19.

