Pakistan, China agree for high-quality CPEC development in 2023

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong on Monday called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wherein the two sides reviewed achievements of Pak-China relations during the past year and agreed to maintain momentum in 2023.

The two sides agreed to maintain the pace of bilateral ties through high-quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor and stronger people-to-people contacts.

They also agreed to accelerate the post-flood reconstruction to build back better.