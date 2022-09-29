UrduPoint.com

Pakistan-China Agree On Early Launch Of ML-1 Project

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Pakistan-China agree on early launch of ML-1 project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan and China Thursday agreed on early launch of much awaited Mainline-1 (ML1) project, aimed at revamping and modernizing the country's age-old railway infrastructure.

The agreement was reached between the two countries during a dinner hosted by the Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong for Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq here.

Railways Chairman, Additional Secretary, Secretary Aviation and Chief Executive Officer Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) accompanied the minister.

The minister invited the Chinese Ambassador to consider a partnership of budget airlines with PIA in order to make Pakistan's small airports functional and provide better travel facilities to the passengers.

The Chinese ambassador assured the minister to discuss his desired issue with the Chinese private airlines.

The envoy also assured of taking initiatives to allow direct flights from Pakistan to Beijing and Guangzhou for Pakistani airlines at the earliest.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Budget Guangzhou Beijing From Agreement PIA

Recent Stories

IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, her husband Safdar in Av ..

IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, her husband Safdar in Avenfield case

3 minutes ago
 Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to ..

Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to flood victims: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dolla ..

Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dollar

2 hours ago
 NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 ..

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 per unit

4 hours ago
 NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate ..

NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate issue audio leaks

5 hours ago
 FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washin ..

FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washington DC

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.