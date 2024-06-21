Open Menu

Pakistan, China Agree On Frequency Of Parliamentary Exchanges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Pakistan and China on Friday agreed to enhance the frequency of parliamentary exchanges to strengthen linkages between the two peoples and pass on the legacy of iron-clad friendship to future generations.

Following the 3rd Meeting of CPEC Political Parties Joint Consultative Mechanism (JCM), Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) and member of the Communist Party’s Central Committee Liu Jianchao, told the media that the meeting had sent a strong signal of political consensus on the vitality of the bilateral relationship.

Ishaq Dar, who co-chaired the JCM with Minister Liu Jianchao, said it was the first time that Islamabad hosted the JCM meeting and its occurrence soon after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent China visit, multiplied its significance.

He said all the major political parties of Pakistan were invited to the meeting and the presence of senior leaders manifested the unanimity on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the importance of iron-clad friendship for regional peace and development.

He said the political parties reaffirmed their commitment to the CPEC projects and continued endevours for the upgradation of CPEC in its second phase.

The deputy prime minister said the participating leaders also reiterated the role of political parties for stronger China-Pakistan relations, setting a future trajectory of unique bilateral ties.

He said IDCPC would invite 300 Pakistani parliamentarians to China for more inter-parliamentary interactions.

Ishaq Dar viewed that the JCM had injected new impetus into the China-Pakistan ties as well as the CPEC, and expressed the hope that the bilateral friendship would continue to grow from strength-to-strength as envisaged by the two leaders and the peoples.

In his remarks, Chinese Minister Liu Jianchao said that China and Pakistan were unanimous on the vitality of the CPEC and its benefits for the people.

He said against the backdrop of global challenges, the partnership between China and Pakistan was of great significance. He expressed the hope that the political parties would continue to strive for deeper cooperation between the two countries.

Emphasising people-to-people contacts, Liu Jianchao particularly mentioned the enhanced media linkages to address the challenge of fake news and promote better understanding.

