Pakistan, China Agree On Vitality Of Friendship For Progress, Regional Peace
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Pakistan and China on Thursday agreed that the friendship between the two countries was significant for maintaining regional peace and stability, and also indispensable for the progress and prosperity of the two countries.
The bilateral ties were discussed as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held the 6th round of Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue here.
During the Dialogue, the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of Pakistan-China relations and discussed important regional and global issues.
They also exchanged in-depth views on multiple facets of bilateral cooperation, including CPEC 2.0, trade and economic relations, multilateral cooperation, and people-to-people ties.
Besides underlining the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China, both sides also agreed to continue close coordination and communication, both bilaterally and at multilateral forums.
