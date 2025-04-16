Pakistan, China Agree To Deepen Maritime Cooperation
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Pakistan and China have agreed to maintain ongoing communication and strengthen coordination on maritime policies, besides continuing to deepen both bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the sector.
The bilateral ties and cooperation were discussed during the Fifth Round of the Pakistan-China Dialogue on Maritime Cooperation held in Beijing on Tuesday, according to a Foreign Office press release.
The dialogue was co-chaired by Additional Secretary (Asia-Pacific) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, and Director General of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hong Liang.
The two sides positively reviewed the progress of their cooperation since the fourth round of the dialogue. They engaged in in-depth discussions on maritime security, marine economy, marine science and technology, and the marine environment, reaching broad consensus on various issues.
Both sides reaffirmed that high-level maritime cooperation was a crucial component of the All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China and reiterated the commitment to jointly building a Pakistan-China maritime community with a shared future.
The two sides also agreed to hold the Sixth Round of the Pakistan-China Dialogue on Maritime Cooperation in Pakistan at an appropriate time next year.
Recent Stories
China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1
Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Australian coast
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on re-election
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025
UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..
Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields
Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments
Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..
Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..
Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan's national security, commends ..
Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US-Iran talks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hina Pervaiz urges for strict punishment under Punjab Acid Control Bill 20252 minutes ago
-
Link Kharak Road's construction begins at Mangla Dam lake's periphery2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China agree to deepen maritime cooperation2 minutes ago
-
Youth killed in a truck-motorcycle collision12 minutes ago
-
Dadayal Fire affectees provided due relief12 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 80,400 cusecs water12 minutes ago
-
PDMA, NDMA issue high alert for five sensitive KP cities over glacier melt threat42 minutes ago
-
Al Balsam to perform 95 heart surgeries, catheterization procedures in Syria1 hour ago
-
Earthquake rocks Islamabad, neighbouring cities in early Wednesday2 hours ago
-
PM vows action against human traffickers as four Pakistanis killed in Libya boat tragedy3 hours ago
-
Tahirani Institute hosts community awareness, training on disaster management11 hours ago
-
Governor KP condemns killing of Asad Khan, civil judge, slams KP Govt11 hours ago