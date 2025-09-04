Pakistan, China Agree To Deepen Ties, Fast-track CPEC Projects
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 04, 2025 | 05:42 PM
PM Shehbaz meets his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang, both leaders reaffirm their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-China relations
Beijing: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated China on successfully hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit and said Pakistan wishes to learn from China’s development model.
A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that Shehbaz Sharif met his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang in Beijing, where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-China relations.
The meeting emphasized expediting key China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, including ML-1, the realignment of the Karakoram Highway, and early operationalization of Gwadar Port.
The two sides also agreed to accelerate work on CPEC Phase-II, which includes five new corridors.
During the meeting, Pakistan announced plans to soon launch Panda bonds in the Chinese capital market.
At the Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference, attended by 300 Pakistani and 500 Chinese companies, agriculture, minerals, textiles, industry and information technology were identified as priority sectors for investment.
Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked China for its consistent support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and development, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for President Xi Jinping’s global initiatives.
The joint action plan (2024–2029) was signed during the visit, which was described as a milestone, alongside several agreements in science and technology, IT, media, and agriculture.
Both leaders also agreed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations in a befitting manner next year.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects4 minutes ago
-
Welfare bodies distribute food, water in relief camps6 minutes ago
-
Responsible use of social media vital for youth: CPO6 minutes ago
-
Irrigation special secretary reviews flood protection measures at multiple sites7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Fatuwali flood relief camp, reviews facilities for affected families7 minutes ago
-
GCWUF hosts annual mehfil-e-milad7 minutes ago
-
IHC suspends CDA's order to cancel allotments of plots7 minutes ago
-
Drug-trafficker gets 11-year jail, imposed Rs 125,000 fine7 minutes ago
-
DC visits Fatuwali relief camp, ensures nutrition for flood victims7 minutes ago
-
Capital fights dengue, daily drives to target mosquito larvae17 minutes ago
-
Education minister awards SSC, HSSC top position holders of FDE's institute17 minutes ago
-
AIOU extends dates for upcoming convocation27 minutes ago