Pakistan, China Agree To Deepen Ties, Fast-track CPEC Projects

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 04, 2025 | 05:42 PM

PM Shehbaz meets his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang, both leaders reaffirm their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-China relations

Beijing: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated China on successfully hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit and said Pakistan wishes to learn from China’s development model.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that Shehbaz Sharif met his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang in Beijing, where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-China relations.

The meeting emphasized expediting key China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, including ML-1, the realignment of the Karakoram Highway, and early operationalization of Gwadar Port.

The two sides also agreed to accelerate work on CPEC Phase-II, which includes five new corridors.

During the meeting, Pakistan announced plans to soon launch Panda bonds in the Chinese capital market.

At the Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference, attended by 300 Pakistani and 500 Chinese companies, agriculture, minerals, textiles, industry and information technology were identified as priority sectors for investment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked China for its consistent support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and development, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for President Xi Jinping’s global initiatives.

The joint action plan (2024–2029) was signed during the visit, which was described as a milestone, alongside several agreements in science and technology, IT, media, and agriculture.

Both leaders also agreed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations in a befitting manner next year.

