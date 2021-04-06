UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, China Agree To Establish Sister-province Relationship Between Sindh, Hubei

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 09:35 PM

Pakistan, China agree to establish sister-province relationship between Sindh, Hubei

In order to commemorate the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations, Pakistan and China on Tuesday agreed to establish sister-province relationship between Sindh and Hubei Province and twining of Karachi and Wuhan and other cities

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :In order to commemorate the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations, Pakistan and China on Tuesday agreed to establish sister-province relationship between Sindh and Hubei Province and twining of Karachi and Wuhan and other cities.

During a meeting between Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque and Secretary of CPC Hubei Provincial Committee,Ying Yong in Wuhan, China, besides other events, both sides agreed to establish China-Pakistan Friendship Squares in Karachi and Wuhan to foster people to people ties.

The two sides held detailed discussions on deepening bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture, economy and trade, education and science and technology during the meeting.

Welcoming Ambassador Haque to Hubei province, the secretary briefed him about Hubei's efforts during COVID-19 pandemic and the province's economic and social vitalization.

He highlighted that Hubei province will play its major role in further strengthening All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China. Solidarity during the pandemic is a testimonial of our iron-clad friendship.

Thanking Ying Yong for warm welcome and his kind sentiments for Pakistan, Ambassador Haque expressed satisfaction at the growing ties between Pakistan and Hubei province in diverse fields of cooperation.

He paid tribute to the leadership of Hubei province and its people for their heroic struggle in people's war against COVID-19 pandemic.

He highlighted that Hubei province will be one of the key partners of Pakistan in its ongoing development.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Technology Education China Agriculture Wuhan

Recent Stories

45 more test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

34 seconds ago

Pak HC UK holds virtual 'Khuli Katchehri' with Pak ..

35 seconds ago

Iraqi Security Service Obtains Data on IS Leader i ..

37 seconds ago

Campaign to eliminate stray dogs to start from 7th ..

38 seconds ago

Capital reports 659 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

41 seconds ago

Commissioner for checking hotspots to control deng ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.