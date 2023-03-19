UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, China Agree To Expand Political, Security, Economic Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan and China have reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and agreed to expand and reinforce political and security cooperation, bilateral trade, economic and financial cooperation, cultural exchanges, tourism, and people-to-people ties.

The third round of Pakistan-China bilateral political consultations (BPC) was held in Beijing. Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan led the Pakistan delegation while the Chinese side was led by Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Sunday.

BPC is a regular institutional mechanism between Pakistan and China.

Noting the completion of a decade of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to CPEC that remained a major pillar of bilateral cooperation and a symbol of ever-deepening friendship between Pakistan and China. They also agreed to remain engaged in the expansion of CPEC including on participation of third parties to enhance regional connectivity and cooperation.

"Pakistan and China will also enhance high-level engagements and dialogue mechanisms and make the channels of communication even more robust," the two sides agreed.

The foreign secretary thanked the Chinese side for its consistent and generous support for the economic stability of Pakistan and the humanitarian assistance during the devastating floods in 2022.

Vice foreign minister Sun reaffirmed China's support for Pakistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and economic security.

The two sides exchanged views on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest and expressed satisfaction over their close cooperation and engagement on important regional developments including in Afghanistan.

Pakistan and China would further strengthen dialogue and cooperation in multilateral platforms.

