Pakistan, China agree to further enhance strategic, economic ties: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said he had a great meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and they agreed to further enhance strategic and economic relations of Pakistan and China and to fast track the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

