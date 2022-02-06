UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, China Agree To Further Enhance Strategic, Economic Ties: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Pakistan, China agree to further enhance strategic, economic ties: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said he had a great meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and they agreed to further enhance strategic and economic relations of Pakistan and China and to fast track the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Had a great meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping today. We agreed to further enhance our strategic and economic relations; and to fast track the second phase of CPEC."

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister China Social Media Twitter CPEC Sunday National University Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

13 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

22 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

22 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>