Pakistan, China Agree To Promote Cooperation In Areas Of Information, Culture
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2024 | 03:05 PM
Both sides have also agreed to promote cultural and educational exchanges.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2024) Pakistan and China on Thursday agreed to promote cooperation in the areas of information and culture.
The understanding came at a meeting between Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong in Islamabad.
Both sides also agreed to promote cultural and educational exchanges.
The Information Minister said during the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister to China, the news exchange agreement between China’s news agency “Xinhua” and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) will be signed.
Attaullah Tarar said the eyes of the whole world are focused on the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China during which ongoing projects under CPEC will be reviewed while new projects and investment will also be discussed.
The Information Minister said the relationship between Pakistan and China is based on trust and mutual respect.
He said this relationship has taken the form of a comprehensive strategic partnership.
He said China is Pakistan’s largest trading partner. He mentioned the access of Chinese products to Pakistani markets have increased and vice versa because of the CPEC.
The Federal Information Minister also informed the Chinese Ambassador about the government’s measures to protect Chinese nationals in Pakistan.
Discussing the positive economic indicators, Attaullah Tarar said international journals are also predicting improvement in Pakistani economy.
The Chinese Ambassador appreciated the government’s economic initiatives and expressed hope that the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will continue its journey towards development.
