Pakistan, China Agree To Promote Cooperation Between NPC, Parliament

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met Chairman of China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee Zhao Leji wherein they agreed to promote engagement and cooperation between the NPC and the Parliament of Pakistan.

The prime minister, who is on a five-day official visit to China, proposed several initiatives to strengthen parliamentary exchanges, including enhancing interactions between the China-Pakistan Friendship Groups and exchanging delegations of young parliamentarians

PM Shehbaz paid rich tribute to Chairman Zhao for his contributions to the Chinese politics and society, and congratulated him on successfully convening the NPC's annual session.

He noted Zhao Leji's important position in the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the NPC which underlined the trust placed in him by the Chinese leadership and people.

He stated that the relations with China were the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy.

The prime minister noted that the unique and special relationship between the two countries was based on strategic trust, commonality of views, and practical cooperation.

Chairman Zhao Leji echoed the prime minister's warm sentiments and noted that under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping, China was also committed to further solidifying the 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership' with Pakistan.

The two sides reaffirmed support to each other's core interests. They noted the positive momentum in high level exchanges and underscored the need to maintaining the momentum for further deepening of iron-clad friendship between the two countries.

Highlighting the important role of CPEC in Pakistan's economic transformation, the prime minister noted that the high quality development under the Corridor's phase II would prioritize cooperation in the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), industries, IT, mines and minerals, agriculture and clean energy, among others.

He also noted the importance of convening the next round of the Joint Consultative Mechanism Political Parties under the CPEC.

Chairman Zhao congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz on Pakistan's election as the non-permanent member of United Nations Security Council for the term 2025-2026.

Both leaders agreed that it offered an opportunity for the two countries to work together on questions of peace and promoting with law and multilateralism.

