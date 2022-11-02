UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, China Agree To Promote Multidimensional Cooperation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 02, 2022 | 10:56 AM

BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2022) Pakistan and China have agreed to promote their multidimensional cooperation including under CPEC and further strengthen strategic partnership.

The understanding came at a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing today (Wednesday).

The meeting focused on bilateral cooperation especially in the industrial sector.

Analysts say the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China will further strengthen Sino-Pak relations and give impetus to the CPEC projects.

Former Foreign Secretary Najmuddin Shaikh said Pakistan’s relations with China have assumed special importance in recent times.

He said there are immense investment opportunities in Pakistan for foreign companies and we need to cultivate the strong relations with China and invite Chinese investment in various sectors of economy.

A Beijing based journalist Zoon Ahmad Khan said Shehbaz Sharif's visit will push forward work on the CPEC project and increase people to people contacts.

He said China lifted millions of people from poverty and developed their backward areas, and Pakistan can learn a lot from Chinese experience.

Another Beijing based journalist Dr Zafar Malik said it is very important visit and the Prime Minister is likely to include various new areas of cooperation in CPEC.

He said this visit is also very important in terms of economic collaboration between the two countries as they will sign a number of MoUs and agreements.

