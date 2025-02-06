Pakistan, China agree to strengthen cooperation in anti-terror, CPEC development; say attempt to disrupt ties bound to fail

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Pakistan and China have agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors including counter-terrorism, defence, agriculture, information technology and others, reiterating that the attempt to undermine or disrupt bilateral ties were bound to fail.

The bilateral ties and cooperation were discussed as President Asif Ali Zardari, during his ongoing five-day state visit to China, met with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji, according to a joint statement issued by the Foreign Office on Thursday encompassing the discussions and agreements reached during the visit.

"While the transformation not seen in a century is accelerating, the China-Pakistan relationship remains of strategic significance, and any attempt to disrupt or undermine it is bound to fail...The two sides agreed that the China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership is a choice by history and by the people, and enjoys broad support from all walks of life in both countries," it said.

During the visit, the two sides signed over a dozen documents covering cooperation on CPEC, trade, science and technology, people’s livelihoods, and media, etc. During his stay in China, President Zardari will also attend the opening ceremony of the Ninth Asian Winter Games.

Besides enhancing cooperation in IT and emerging areas like artificial intelligence, big data and communication technology, the two sides agreed to expand cooperation in education, media, think tanks, youth, films and television to strengthen the bond between the two peoples and enhance mutual learning between civilizations.

Pakistan and China agreed to conduct further consultation on trade liberalization under the framework of the Phase-II of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement, and actively explore the possible bilateral concessional arrangements based on the spirit of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.

It was also agreed to promote the implementation of the eight major steps on high-quality Belt and Road cooperation in Pakistan and jointly build a growth corridor, a livelihood-enhancing corridor, an innovation corridor, a green corridor and an open corridor, to create an upgraded version of CPEC, in line with Pakistan’s 5Es framework.

Both sides reaffirmed to make efforts to advance the upgradation of ML-1 in a phased and secure manner and reiterated that the Karakoram Highway (Raikot-Thakot) realignment project is of great importance to the land connectivity between China and Pakistan, and agreed to reach an early consensus on its implementation and financing.

Two sides believed that having withstood the test of changing international circumstances, the enduring partnership and iron-clad friendship between China and Pakistan transcended geopolitical interests. The two sides have always understood and supported each other, and have been deepening strategic mutual trust and practical cooperation.

The Chinese side reiterated that the China-Pakistan relationship was a priority in its foreign relations and of special significance in China’s foreign policy. The Pakistani side also underscored that the Pakistan-China relationship was the cornerstone of its foreign policy.

Pakistan highly commended and expressed strong support for the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative put forth by President Xi Jinping. The two sides agreed to step up international cooperation in this regard to jointly tackle global challenges and foster a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind.

President Zardari lauded the great development achievements made by the Chinese people and expressed firm support for the Chinese side in advancing the great cause of building a great modern socialist country in all respects.

The Chinese side gladly noted Pakistan’s National Economic Transformation Plan (Uraan), applauding the new achievements attained by Pakistan in economic reform and national development and wished Pakistan stability, security, development and prosperity.

The Pakistani side reaffirmed its firm commitment to the one-China principle, calling Taiwan an inalienable part of the territory of China and the Taiwan question the core of China’s core interests.

"It firmly supports all efforts made by China to achieve national reunification and resolutely opposes all forms of “Taiwan independence.” Pakistan will also firmly support China on issues related to Xinjiang, Xizang, Hong Kong and the South China Sea."

The Chinese side reiterated its firm support for Pakistan in defending its national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and its support for Pakistan’s efforts to safeguard national security, stability, development and prosperity.

Both countries believed that a peaceful and prosperous South Asia was in the common interest of all parties and reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in South Asia and the need for resolution of all outstanding disputes, and their opposition to any unilateral action.

The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese leadership on the latest developments in the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chinese side reiterated that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was left over from history and should be properly and peacefully resolved in accordance with the U.N. Charter, relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

Pakistan and China agreed to strengthen high-level interactions, enhance exchanges and cooperation across various departments and at different levels between central governments, local authorities, legislative bodies and political parties, and carry out in-depth exchanges of governance experience.

Pakistan reiterated its strongest condemnation of the terrorist attacks in Pakistan involving Chinese personnel and reaffirmed that ensuring the safety and security of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan was the foremost responsibility of Pakistani government as China’s All-weather Strategic Cooperative partner and the host country.

"The Chinese nationals in Pakistan have made important contributions to Pakistan’s national construction and the improvement of people’s livelihoods and serve as a strong force helping boost Pakistan’s development, progress and prosperity."

The two sides reiterated their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations with a zero-tolerance attitude, and agreed to further strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation on counter terrorism.

"The Pakistani side will continue to make all efforts to investigate into the terrorist attacks involving Chinese personnel and bring the perpetrators to justice. It will also further increase input into security, and take targeted and enhanced measures to effectively ensure the safety and security of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan, and create a safe environment for cooperation between the two countries," it added.

The Chinese side appreciated Pakistan’s unremitting efforts and tremendous sacrifices in combating terrorism and expressed its willingness to provide the necessary support for Pakistan’s counter-terrorism capacity building.

Recalling the 13th CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting, the two sides reiterated the commitment to further leverage the JCC’s functions to strengthen alignment of ideas and coordination of actions for high-quality CPEC development.

The two sides agreed to hold the 14th JCC meeting as early as possible at a mutually agreed date.

Both sides welcomed the official inauguration of the new Gwadar International Airport, and reaffirmed their commitment to promoting the comprehensive development and operation of the Gwadar Port to further leverage its role as a multimodal logistics hub.

The Pakistani side reiterated its commitment to continuing to improve its business environment and provide a favorable policy framework for Chinese investment. The two sides welcomed the active participation of third parties in CPEC cooperation.

Pakistan and China expressed their willingness to encourage Chinese companies to engage in investment and cooperation in Pakistan’s mining industry and encourage relevant departments of both countries to carry out terrestrial and marine geological survey cooperation.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen agricultural cooperation and select the next batch of projects under the CPEC framework.

It was agreed that China would encourage its technology companies to actively expand their businesses in Pakistan to accelerate Science & Technology cooperation in the high-quality development of CPEC’s second phase and develop an innovation corridor.

The two sides noted with satisfaction their ongoing collaborative efforts to leverage joint ventures in priority areas to enhance the export-oriented industry in Pakistan and encouraged Chinese companies with capabilities to invest in these sectors under the concept of win-win cooperation.

It was agreed to strengthen joint support for Business-to-Business (B2B) cooperation in both countries and facilitate deeper exchanges and cooperation between business communities of the two countries.

The Pakistani side reiterated its high appreciation for China’s valuable support for the fiscal and financial stability of Pakistan.

Both sides reaffirmed their desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the financial and banking sectors, and support each other within regional and international multilateral financial platforms.

They agreed to continue to cooperate on people’s livelihood in areas such as healthcare, agriculture, education, climate response, and disaster prevention and alleviation, and to deliver more “small and beautiful” projects beneficial for the people.

The Pakistani side spoke highly of the children’s congenital heart disease treatment project and health kits project carried out by the Chinese side in Pakistan.

Both sides discussed ways to deepen cooperation in health sector, including in traditional and herbal medicine.

The Chinese side expressed the readiness to actively support Pakistani students in learning the Chinese language as well as to explore avenues for promoting technical and vocational training.

Both countries expressed satisfaction at the existing level of cooperation in space and agreed to advance and pursue further progress in this important area for socio-economic purpose.

"The two sides expressed satisfaction that the two militaries have long enjoyed high-level of mutual trust, high-level cooperation, and high-level coordination. The two sides agreed to maintain the momentum of high-level military-to-military visits and exchanges, and to continuously elevate cooperation in areas of joint training, exercises and military technology."

They expressed satisfaction with their close cooperation at the U.N. and other multilateral fora, and expressed resolution to further deepen coordination on multilateral issues to uphold common interests of developing countries and international equity and justice.

The two sides agreed to maintain close communication and coordination on the issue of Afghanistan, and play a constructive role in helping Afghanistan achieve stable development and integrate into the international community.

They called on the Interim Afghan Government to take visible and verifiable actions to dismantle and eliminate all terrorist groups based in Afghanistan which continue to pose a serious threat to regional and global security, and to prevent the use of Afghan territory against other countries.

The two sides welcomed the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, and hoped that the agreement would be implemented effectively, leading to a full and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The two sides reaffirmed their support for the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including their right to establish an independent State of Palestine. The two sides will work with international community to make unremitting effort for peace and stability in the middle East.

President Zardari also invited President Xi Jinping to visit Pakistan at a mutually convenient time.