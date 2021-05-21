UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, China Bilateral Relations To Continue For Future Generations: Farrukh Habib

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 12:18 PM

Pakistan, China bilateral relations to continue for future generations: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said Pakistan and China had successfully completed 70 years of their diplomatic relations and expressed confidence that these all-weather bilateral ties would continue for the future generations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said Pakistan and China had successfully completed 70 years of their diplomatic relations and expressed confidence that these all-weather bilateral ties would continue for the future generations.

"People as well as leadership from both the countries feel pride and cherish this relationship with full trust," he said in a tweet on the 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations.

He hoped that this trust would continue for the generations to come.

Related Topics

Pakistan China From

Recent Stories

Peshawar railway employees protest for solidarity ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Is Fighting Fake News That Are Used Like We ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's Upper House Formed Delegation of Observer ..

7 minutes ago

FM’s remarks “Israel is losing media war” go ..

28 minutes ago

Israel and Hammas agree to ceasefire over Gaza con ..

1 hour ago

Ufone makes online streaming easier than ever befo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.