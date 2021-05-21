Pakistan, China bilateral relations to continue for future generations: Farrukh Habib

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 12:18 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said Pakistan and China had successfully completed 70 years of their diplomatic relations and expressed confidence that these all-weather bilateral ties would continue for the future generations.
"People as well as leadership from both the countries feel pride and cherish this relationship with full trust," he said in a tweet on the 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations.
He hoped that this trust would continue for the generations to come.