Pakistan-China border to open for five day on Feb 2

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan-China border will be re-opened on February 2 for five days to allow over 186 containers loaded with Chinese goods stranded in Tashkurgan to enter Pakistan.

According to an official of Gilgit Baltistan Home Department, Pak-China border remained closed from December 1 to March 31 under the Border Protocol Agreement.

However, in view of a large number of loaded containers stranded on the Chinese side it had been decided to open the border for five days, the official told APP.

Meanwhile, the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) has cleared the Sost-Khunjerab section of the Karakoram Highway which had been closed due to heavy snowfall in the area.