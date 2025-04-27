Pakistan, China Can Collaborate On Feature, Animation Films: Azma
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that Pakistan and China have great potential to jointly produce feature and animation films, highlighting the growing scope for collaboration in the cultural and creative industries.
She made these remarks while attending the China Film Festival held in Lahore on Sunday. The event was also attended by Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren, who warmly welcomed the minister.
Speaking at the festival, Minister Azma Bukhari described the event as "a breath of fresh air" for Pakistan's film industry. She lauded China's collaboration with Pakistan across various sectors and expressed optimism about similar partnerships in the film and culture domains.
“Pakistan and China can work together extensively in the fields of film and culture,” she said, noting that cultural exchange through cinema can play a vital role in strengthening bilateral ties.
She also revealed that the Punjab government has constituted an eight-member committee dedicated to the revival of the local film industry, underlining the government’s commitment to revitalizing the sector. "The grant allocated for the film industry is a clear reflection of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s deep interest in promoting culture and the arts," she added.
The minister proposed organising joint film workshops in Lahore and Beijing to nurture emerging talent—including actors, producers, and technical experts. She also suggested hosting joint film festivals in Lahore and Shanghai to foster people-to-people connections between the two nations.
