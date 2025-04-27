Open Menu

Pakistan, China Can Collaborate On Feature, Animation Films: Azma

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Pakistan, China can collaborate on feature, animation films: Azma

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that Pakistan and China have great potential to jointly produce feature and animation films, highlighting the growing scope for collaboration in the cultural and creative industries.

She made these remarks while attending the China Film Festival held in Lahore on Sunday. The event was also attended by Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren, who warmly welcomed the minister.

Speaking at the festival, Minister Azma Bukhari described the event as "a breath of fresh air" for Pakistan's film industry. She lauded China's collaboration with Pakistan across various sectors and expressed optimism about similar partnerships in the film and culture domains.

“Pakistan and China can work together extensively in the fields of film and culture,” she said, noting that cultural exchange through cinema can play a vital role in strengthening bilateral ties.

She also revealed that the Punjab government has constituted an eight-member committee dedicated to the revival of the local film industry, underlining the government’s commitment to revitalizing the sector. "The grant allocated for the film industry is a clear reflection of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s deep interest in promoting culture and the arts," she added.

The minister proposed organising joint film workshops in Lahore and Beijing to nurture emerging talent—including actors, producers, and technical experts. She also suggested hosting joint film festivals in Lahore and Shanghai to foster people-to-people connections between the two nations.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

11 hours ago
 Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

24 hours ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

1 day ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

1 day ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 day ago
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

1 day ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

1 day ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

1 day ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

1 day ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan