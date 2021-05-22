Pakistan, China celebrate 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties

(@fidahassanain)

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong shared the picture of cake cutting ceremony held in connection with 70th anniversary of diplomatic relation between Pakistan and China.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2021) Pakistan and China are celebrating 70th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

Taking to twitter, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong expressed pleasure over celebration of years long diplomatic relations between both countries and shared a cake cutting ceremony picture with Pakistan Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood.

He wrote: “Glad to had a cake cutting ceremony with Foreign Secretary H.E. Sohail Mahmood & colleagues from MOFA to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations. Let’s work closely together for more fruitful cooperation,”.

Yesterday, Chinese and Pakistan’s leadership exchanged congratulatory messages on completion of 70 years of their diplomatic ties.