Pakistan, China committed to peace, progress: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has said that Pakistan and China are responsible nations that are strongly committed to peace, development, and the well-being of their people.

In an interview with China Media Group, he said both countries are working closely to promote peace and stability in the region. “True progress is only possible through peace,” he said. "That is why we are fighting the menace of terrorism — because the very purpose of terrorism is to hinder development," said the DG ISPR.

He praised China's rapid growth despite its large population and said that the people of Pakistan also want to move towards progress and stability.

“Peace is our top priority. If you walk through the streets of Pakistan today, you’ll see people celebrating peace, not war,” he said.

To a question, he said, “After Allah, we rely most on ourselves. When our determination is firm, as we have already demonstrated, the international community also plays its role.

”

He said the Pakistani nation has never bowed to pressure and never will. “For us, martyrdom is a great honour, whether one wears a blue, white, or khaki uniform,” he added.

He said the world today faces many challenges, including climate change, overpopulation, and the spread of misinformation — and larger nations are looking towards the welfare of humanity.

In such circumstances, he questioned, How can one country justify launching unwarranted attacks on another based on false narratives and without evidence?” “No country should attempt to impose its hegemony over its neighbours,” he added.

The DG ISPR reaffirmed that Pakistan’s "iron wall" — made up of its people, armed forces, and all national institutions — stands united against terrorism. “We are determined to defeat this threat and turn our full attention towards national progress and prosperity,” he said.

“Insha’Allah, you will see Pakistan moving quickly towards development,” he added.