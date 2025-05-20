Open Menu

Pakistan, China Committed To Peace, Progress: DG ISPR

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Pakistan, China committed to peace, progress: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has said that Pakistan and China are responsible nations that are strongly committed to peace, development, and the well-being of their people.

In an interview with China Media Group, he said both countries are working closely to promote peace and stability in the region. “True progress is only possible through peace,” he said. "That is why we are fighting the menace of terrorism — because the very purpose of terrorism is to hinder development," said the DG ISPR.

He praised China's rapid growth despite its large population and said that the people of Pakistan also want to move towards progress and stability.

“Peace is our top priority. If you walk through the streets of Pakistan today, you’ll see people celebrating peace, not war,” he said.

To a question, he said, “After Allah, we rely most on ourselves. When our determination is firm, as we have already demonstrated, the international community also plays its role.

He said the Pakistani nation has never bowed to pressure and never will. “For us, martyrdom is a great honour, whether one wears a blue, white, or khaki uniform,” he added.

He said the world today faces many challenges, including climate change, overpopulation, and the spread of misinformation — and larger nations are looking towards the welfare of humanity.

In such circumstances, he questioned, How can one country justify launching unwarranted attacks on another based on false narratives and without evidence?” “No country should attempt to impose its hegemony over its neighbours,” he added.

The DG ISPR reaffirmed that Pakistan’s "iron wall" — made up of its people, armed forces, and all national institutions — stands united against terrorism. “We are determined to defeat this threat and turn our full attention towards national progress and prosperity,” he said.

“Insha’Allah, you will see Pakistan moving quickly towards development,” he added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role ..

Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics

14 hours ago
 A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride ..

A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation

14 hours ago
 Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

14 hours ago
 Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on ..

Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation

14 hours ago
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

14 hours ago
 Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to re ..

Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..

14 hours ago
 Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

14 hours ago
 The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Cul ..

The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi me ..

14 hours ago
 Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushi ..

Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..

14 hours ago
 Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding ci ..

Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan