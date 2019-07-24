UrduPoint.com
Pakistan-China Delegations Discuss Border Security Matters

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:45 PM

Senior officials from Giglti-Baltistan Police and Xinjiang General Station held a meeting at Police Headquarters Gilgit to discuss various issues pertaining to Pak-China border security

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) : Senior officials from Giglti-Baltistan Police and Xinjiang General Station held a meeting at Police Headquarters Gilgit to discuss various issues pertaining to Pak-China border security.

Gilgit-Baltistan and Xinjiang regions share over 500-kilometer-long border from eastern tip of Wakhan Corridor to Karakoram Pass near Siachin glacier. The Pak-China border is regulated under the Sino-Pakistan Boundary Agreement of 1963.

The delegation of the Gilgit-Baltistan Police was led by Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi whereas the Director General of Xinjiang General Station of Immigration Inspection We Chang Fu led the six-member delegation of Xinjiang General Station.

The meeting deliberated upon security concerns and issues of the Pakistan-China border. The meeting reiterated to strengthen the bilateral cooperation in order to prevent illegal border crossings, arms, drug, and human trafficking.

The meeting agreed to train and improve the performances of border security forces. They further agreed on improvement of bilateral cooperation through communication and regular meetings.

IGP Abbasi told the Chinese delegation that GB is a peaceful region with over 90 percent happiness and peace indexes.

Abbasi presented souvenirs, traditional caps and shawls to Chinese officials. The Chinese officials reciprocated by presenting shields to IG police and other officers.

From Gilgit-Baltistan side, the meeting was attended by DIG Headquarters Qamar Raza Jaskani, DIG Waqas, DIG Hanifullah Khan, DIG Crimes Farman Ali, SSP Tanveer ul Hassan, SSP Gilgit Mirza Hassan and SP Hunza Tahira Yasub.

