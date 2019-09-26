UrduPoint.com
Pakistan-China Diplomatic, Trade Relations Getting Stronger With Every Passing Day

The Ambassador of China YAO Jing has said that 68-year-old Pak-China diplomatic relations were getting stronger with every passing day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Ambassador of China YAO Jing has said that 68-year-old Pak-China diplomatic relations were getting stronger with every passing day.

Addressing a ceremony held here to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the Founding of the Peoples Republic of China and 68 years of diplomatic relations between both countries, he said that Pak-China diplomatic ties were unique as there was no conflict on any issue between the two countries during the period of their diplomatic history.

The event was organised by Diplomatic Focus Magazine while among others it was attended by a large number of diplomats and representatives from the civil society as well as academia.

The Ambassador said that both the countries were enjoying cordial diplomatic relations and have unanimous stance on host of issues in international forums.

He informed that China had started the journey of economic prosperity and social development with international assistance, adding that the country had transformed itself into a developed industrial country.

He said that the people of China wanted to share their prosperity with the world and its President had presented the concept of One-Belt One Road (OBOR) for sharing the benefits of the prosperity with rest of the world.

He termed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Project as an example of trade relations and mutual confidence between Pakistan and China, adding that energy and infrastructure development projects have been completed so far.

He said that now CPEC was entering into second phase, having focus on industrial cooperation, agriculture development, infrastructure development and trade protection.

He said that the common goal of both the countries was economic development and social prosperity of their people.

Speaking on the occasion Senator Mushahid Hussain Seyad highlighted diplomatic, economic and cultural relations of both the countries.

He said that transformation of China into developed industrial country was remarkable adding that the three factors that contributed in this regard included course of correction and lesson learning from mistakes, ability to listen and learn from others and china was the first country which had established special economic zone.

Mushahid said that peaceful foreign policy was the other major factor which had contributed in Chinese transformation.

He said CPEC was a vote of confidence for Pakistan because when no country was ready to invest in Pakistan, China initiated multi-billion Dollar projects.

Addressing the event Senator Rahaman Malik said that CPEC was a road to friendship and road to shared prosperity.

He said that it was heart to heart link project which connects the people of both the countries.

Senator Malik also called upon the diplomatic community for raising their voice against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

He said that over 8 million innocent and unarmed civilians were locked in their homes for last 52 days.

He called upon the world to take notice of gross human rights violations by the Indian occupation forces and their brutalities on innocent women, children and elderly people.

