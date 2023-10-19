Open Menu

Pakistan, China Emphasize Steady Pace Of CPEC, Vow To Make It Corridor Of Sustainable Growth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Pakistan, China emphasize steady pace of CPEC, vow to make it corridor of sustainable growth

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday met with Chinese President Xi Jinping here at the Great Hall of People on the sidelines of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum emphasizing the importance of steady pace of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday met with Chinese President Xi Jinping here at the Great Hall of People on the sidelines of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum emphasizing the importance of steady pace of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The two sides agreed to make the CPEC a corridor of growth, livelihood, innovation, openness and green development dovetailed with Pakistan’s vision for a sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development.

The prime minister congratulated President Xi Jinping on the successful holding of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum and complimented him on his eight-point agenda relating to the future direction and scope of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The two leaders reaffirmed the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China and underlined the strategic significance of this partnership in the evolving international situation.

They agreed to further strengthen and deepen high-level dialogue and exchanges for the mutual benefit of the two countries and peoples.

Prime Minister Kakar underscored that Pakistan and China were reliable partners and steadfast friends.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s support to China on its core issues, the prime minister termed the bilateral relationship as a factor of peace and stability in the region.

President Xi underlined that Pakistan was an iron brother, trusted friend, and partner in peace and development.

He said China accorded special importance to Pakistan in its foreign policy and would continue to support Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and development.

The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation for enhanced regional connectivity and economic development which was the shared vision of two countries.

PM Kakar said Pakistan would continue working with China to promote regional connectivity and for socio-economic development of the people of Pakistan.

President Xi expressed China's continued support for Pakistan in harnessing its geo-economic potential and emerging as a hub of regional trade.

The two leaders also discussed regional and global developments and noted the commonality of views on major world issues.

They agreed to further deepen strategic communication at all tiers, and enhance bilateral cooperation at the multilateral fora.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World China Road CPEC Hub All Pace (Pakistan) Limited Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori launches public ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori launches public welfare initiative

3 minutes ago
 IPS-FJWU hold two-day conference on 50 Years of th ..

IPS-FJWU hold two-day conference on 50 Years of the Constitution of Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 APC pleads for practical steps by Muslim Ummah to ..

APC pleads for practical steps by Muslim Ummah to mitigate Gaza people's miserie ..

6 minutes ago
 Provincial govt taking care of assets transferred ..

Provincial govt taking care of assets transferred by fed govt: Tourism Minister

3 minutes ago
 Vice Minister of Market Regulatory Body in China v ..

Vice Minister of Market Regulatory Body in China visits CCP

3 minutes ago
 Noura Alblooshi appointed as General Manager of Em ..

Noura Alblooshi appointed as General Manager of Emirates Institute of Finance

19 minutes ago
All set for Australia challenge: Grant Bradburn

All set for Australia challenge: Grant Bradburn

6 minutes ago
 Al Taheri joins U Microfinance Bank as acting pres ..

Al Taheri joins U Microfinance Bank as acting president & CEO

6 minutes ago
 LESCO chief reviews progress on system upgradation

LESCO chief reviews progress on system upgradation

6 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi condoles with Senator Ali Z ..

President Dr Arif Alvi condoles with Senator Ali Zafar over his father's death

51 minutes ago
 PCGA demands govt to start purchase of cotton bale ..

PCGA demands govt to start purchase of cotton bales through TCP

51 minutes ago
 NEPRA concludes public hearing on K-Electric’s ..

NEPRA concludes public hearing on K-Electric’s power acquisition programme

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan