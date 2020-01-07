UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, China Enjoy Exemplary Diplomatic Relations: Mahmood

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 06:37 PM

Pakistan, China enjoy exemplary diplomatic relations: Mahmood

Khyber Pakhunkhwa Assembly Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan Tuesday said Pakistan and China enjoy exemplary diplomatic relations which were improving with the passage of every day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhunkhwa Assembly Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan Tuesday said Pakistan and China enjoy exemplary diplomatic relations which were improving with the passage of every day.

He expressed these views while talking to media here during a visit to China Window here. He said the Peoples' Republic of China was not only trustworthy neighbour of Pakistan rather the people of both countries were also anxious to promote bilateral contacts.

The deputy speaker said Prime Minister Imran Khan wants the promotion of bilateral trade between both the countries and particularly making the early completion of the projects initiated under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

To a question, the deputy speaker said that six mega projects have been initiated in KP under CPEC including Sukhi Kinari Hydel Power Project will help overcome energy crisis while the establishment of Rashakai Economic Zone will generate thousands of employment opportunities that will usher socio-economic stability in the province.

Commenting on the opening of Chinese Culture Centre in Peshawar, he said that China Window would prove highly beneficial for people to people contact of Peshawarits with their Chinese counterparts.

He expressed the hope that in future the government of the Peoples' Republic of China will play her positive and constructive role in welfare activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, the deputy speaker inspected different galleries of the Chinese Culture Centre and expressed deep interest in them.

More Stories From Pakistan

