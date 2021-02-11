Pakistan, China enjoy exemplary friendly relations: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said China and Pakistan enjoyed exemplary friendly bilateral relations

Both the countries remained friends and would remain the same forever, he said while speaking as chief guest here at a ceremony marking the start of Chinese Lunar New Year.

The minister said,"We want to learn from China's experiences in various fields, including agriculture and technology. We are proud that the people of China and the dynamic leadership have made progress through hard work." Special guests on the occasion were Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, and Pakistan-China Overseas Community President Nematullah Jan and General Secretary Shaukat Ali.

Shibli Faraz said China had established ties with Pakistan since its inception which had become stronger and stronger with the passage of time. Whenever Pakistan faced a difficult time China always stood by it, he added.

He said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a gift from the great friend, which had started a new journey of development in the country. After the Silk Route, he said, CPEC had connected the two countries geographically.

The minister said China and Pakistan had strong ties in all fields, including trade and culture.

He said as the Chinese people had made progress in a short period of time, Pakistan wanted to learn from China's experiences in various fields including agriculture and technology.

Trade between the two countries had increased in many sectors, and cooperation among their small and medium enterprises needed to be further enhanced, he added. The minister congratulated the Chinese people on the beginning of their New Year. Addressing the ceremony, Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan felicitated the people of China on the beginning of the new lunar year. He said the relations between China and Pakistan had strengthened in various fields.

China, he said, was an example for other nations, which had embarked on a journey of development. China had made significant progress in the fields of agriculture, technology and economy, and the world should benefit from its experience.

He said there was a strong relationship between the people of China and Pakistan The brave people of both countries did not even care about their lives during the construction of Karakoram Highway.

He said urdu was spoken and read in China, which was a testament to the Chiense love for Pakistan.

Earlier, Focal Person of Pak-China Overseas Community Shaukat Ali addressed the participants. A cake was also cut at the end of the ceremony.