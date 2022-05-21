Pakistan, China enjoy exemplary strategic relations based on mutual respect: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that Pakistan and China enjoyed exemplary fraternal relations rooted in people to people contacts and based on mutual respect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that Pakistan and China enjoyed exemplary fraternal relations rooted in people to people contacts and based on mutual respect.

She said this during her visit to the Chinese Embassy here on the occasion of 71st Anniversary of establishment of Pakistan China diplomatic relations on the special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. On the occasion she also read the message of the Prime Minister.

She said that Pakistan's friendship with China started with strategic partnership and diplomatic relations. The people of Pakistan and China are bound in everlasting friendship, she said.

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was an example of Pakistan's economic prosperity and strategic partnership, a symbol of economic growth and prosperity for the region's youth and future generations, said the minister.

"Relations between Pakistan and China are of special importance because they start with the people of Pakistan and China", she maintained.

The minister remarked that whenever a new project was launched in Pakistan, the people believed that it would be for their�benefit.

The people of both the countries were bound in an everlasting bond of love and fraternity, she said.

Marriyum said that the unfortunate terrorist incident targeting Chinese nationals in Karachi was an�attempt to sabotage Pak-China relations.

The minister said that the Prime Minister has re-examined the security infrastructure and mechanisms and was himself�monitoring the situation.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said when the Karachi incident took place, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif cancelled all his engagements and visited�the Chinese Consulate. She said the PM restored security mechanisms to thwart the dastardly�attempts to sabotage Pak-China relations.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that there was many ongoing and upcoming projects which were a clear manifestation of this�ideal and everlasting friendship between the two nations.

She extended her hearty congratulations to the people and government of China on this historic day.�The minister�also cut the cake on the completion of 71 years ofPak-China diplomatic relations. Deputy Chief of Mission Ms Pang Chunxue also spoke on the occasion.

Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid was also present on the occasion.