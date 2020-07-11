UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, China Enjoying Relations Of Mutual Trust: Governor Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 02:23 AM

Governor Balochistan Justice (Retd.) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Friday said Pakistan and China had been enjoying unique and beautiful relations of mutual trust for decades, lasting further deep roots with each passing day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Justice (Retd.) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Friday said Pakistan and China had been enjoying unique and beautiful relations of mutual trust for decades, lasting further deep roots with each passing day.

Addressing an online seminar organized by Emerging Policymaker's Institute (EPI) here, he appreciated the Chinese government's support to deal with the deadly coronavrius.

He said Pakistan and China always stood with each other in difficult times. He reiterated that Pakistan was enjoying cordial and strategic relations with China.

The governor said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would not only help bring progress and prosperity in Balochistan but also for the whole country.

He also asked the companies operating in Balochistan to work for socio-economic uplift and sought more jobs for youth of the province.

Yasinzai thanked the Chinese companies for establishing skilled centers for imparting technical training to local people so that they could be deployed in different projects and earn a respectable livelihood.

He said Pakistan and China had common enemy who was working against the CPEC.

He paid tribute to law enforcement departments of the county, saying that Pakistan's Armed Forces and intelligences agencies were effectively eradicating the terrorism from the country.

