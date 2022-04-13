UrduPoint.com

Pakistan-China Experts Discuss Practical Challenges In Water Governance

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Pakistan-China experts discuss practical challenges in water governance

The Pakistani and Chinese experts discussed practical challenges in water governance at an online international conference titled Understanding Water Governance and Management Strategies: Finding Solutions for Common Challenges

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :The Pakistani and Chinese experts discussed practical challenges in water governance at an online international conference titled Understanding Water Governance and Management Strategies: Finding Solutions for Common Challenges.

The conference was aimed at providing a premier interdisciplinary platform for relevant stakeholders and experts to discuss the most recent innovations, trends, and practical challenges in water governance in Pakistan and China.

Prof. Youwei Qin, Associate Professor, Hohai University, Nanjing, China mentioned that due to the impact of climate change, Pakistan and China are at risk of droughts, floods, etc. It is difficult to deal with flood problems of rivers that are in the residential areas with a huge population.

Dr. Zhong-kai Feng, Professor of College of Hydrology and Water Resources, Hohai University, Nanjing, China mentioned that China has made great efforts and achieved success in addressing water resources problems by using many effective engineering measures.

He was of the view that the useful measures may provide comprehensive references for Pakistan's agricultural and water policy reforms as well.

Maryam Raza, Deputy Director, Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future in her opening remarks highlighted that the conference theme holds a lot of significance in this period as rapid population growth, fast urbanization, increasing economic development, and climate change have led to a global water supply crisis. She said, “it is important to learn from our neighboring countries like China about their achievements in water governance and related sectors.

The conference� organized by Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future was attended by around 40 participants from Pakistan and China.

Related Topics

Pakistan Flood Water China Nanjing May National University From

Recent Stories

Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

44 seconds ago
 Pakistan rejects unwarranted reference in India-US ..

Pakistan rejects unwarranted reference in India-US statement as malicious

47 seconds ago
 PPP pays rich tribute to late Syed Abdullah Shah

PPP pays rich tribute to late Syed Abdullah Shah

48 seconds ago
 Stocks, oil rise as inflation soars

Stocks, oil rise as inflation soars

50 seconds ago
 Switzerland Adopts 5th Package of EU Sanctions on ..

Switzerland Adopts 5th Package of EU Sanctions on Russia, Bans Coal, Wood, Vodka ..

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine Conflict Setting in Motion Potential Vicio ..

Ukraine Conflict Setting in Motion Potential Vicious Circle of Inflation - Guter ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.