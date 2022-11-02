UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, China Express Resolve To Counter Threats, Designs Against CPEC, Friendship

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022 | 11:23 PM

Pakistan, China express resolve to counter threats, designs against CPEC, friendship

The leadership of Pakistan and China have expressed their strong determination to counter all threats and designs against China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Pakistan-China friendship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The leadership of Pakistan and China have expressed their strong determination to counter all threats and designs against China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Pakistan-China friendship.

"Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to the safety and security of all Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan. The Chinese side appreciated Pakistan's strong determination and vigorous measures in this regard," said a joint statement between the People's Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Wednesday.

The joint statement was issued after Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif concluded his two-day official visit to the People's Republic of China, which was his first bilateral visit after assuming office.

Noting completion of a decade of CPEC's remarkable achievements in 2023, the two sides expressed satisfaction at CPEC's contribution to socio-economic development of the two countries.

The two sides recognized climate change as an existential threat and undertook to make concrete and concerted efforts to mitigate and adapt to the adverse impact of climate change.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to the UNFCCC as well as to the goals, principles and provisions of its Paris Agreement, in particular the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities (CBDR).

Both the leadership recognized that the recent floods in Pakistan were closely linked to the adverse impact of climatic change for which developing countries bear little responsibility, but were subject to a disproportionate impact.

The two sides called on developed countries to fulfill their commitments, take the lead in emissions reduction to ensure the development rights and space for developing countries, and provide adequate climate financing to developing countries.

Appreciating Pakistan's initiative to combat human-induced climate change and China's initiative to promote green cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, the two sides agreed to step up cooperation in such areas as ecosystem restoration and water resource management.

\more

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Water China Visit Road CPEC Paris Lead All Agreement

Recent Stories

NIH provides three mobile labs to provinces

NIH provides three mobile labs to provinces

2 minutes ago
 Suspect involved in rape, murder of minor girl kil ..

Suspect involved in rape, murder of minor girl killed in police encounter

2 minutes ago
 IMF Tentatively Agrees to Provide $2.4Bln Loan to ..

IMF Tentatively Agrees to Provide $2.4Bln Loan to Serbia

2 minutes ago
 Twitter Flags White House Tweet Over Misinformatio ..

Twitter Flags White House Tweet Over Misinformation About Social Security Check ..

2 minutes ago
 West Stirs Up Anti-Iranian Mood by Announcing Iran ..

West Stirs Up Anti-Iranian Mood by Announcing Iran's Attack on Saudi Arabia - Te ..

5 minutes ago
 Supreme Court seeks another reply from Imran Khan ..

Supreme Court seeks another reply from Imran Khan in contempt of court case

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.