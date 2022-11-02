Pakistan, China express resolve to counter threats, designs against CPEC, friendship

The leadership of Pakistan and China have expressed their strong determination to counter all threats and designs against China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Pakistan-China friendship

"Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to the safety and security of all Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan. The Chinese side appreciated Pakistan's strong determination and vigorous measures in this regard," said a joint statement between the People's Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Wednesday.

The joint statement was issued after Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif concluded his two-day official visit to the People's Republic of China, which was his first bilateral visit after assuming office.

Noting completion of a decade of CPEC's remarkable achievements in 2023, the two sides expressed satisfaction at CPEC's contribution to socio-economic development of the two countries.

The two sides recognized climate change as an existential threat and undertook to make concrete and concerted efforts to mitigate and adapt to the adverse impact of climate change.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to the UNFCCC as well as to the goals, principles and provisions of its Paris Agreement, in particular the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities (CBDR).

Both the leadership recognized that the recent floods in Pakistan were closely linked to the adverse impact of climatic change for which developing countries bear little responsibility, but were subject to a disproportionate impact.

The two sides called on developed countries to fulfill their commitments, take the lead in emissions reduction to ensure the development rights and space for developing countries, and provide adequate climate financing to developing countries.

Appreciating Pakistan's initiative to combat human-induced climate change and China's initiative to promote green cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, the two sides agreed to step up cooperation in such areas as ecosystem restoration and water resource management.

